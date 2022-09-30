Moonridge Road to Reopen to Vehicular Traffic on Monday, October 3, 2022

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – September 30, 2022: The roundabouts have been constructed, the new pavement has been installed, and the line striping is underway in order to enable vehicles to resume traveling on Moonridge Road in the coming days. Although the entire project is not yet complete, Moonridge Road will be reopened to vehicular traffic on Monday, October 3. We ask motorists to drive safely in the area while adjusting to the new traffic pattern. As a reminder, there is still additional work that is being completed. Work area traffic control will remain in place for the next several weeks. Please adhere to all posted signs!

For more information about successfully navigating roundabouts, please visit the below links:

The remaining finishing touches on the Moonridge Corridor Improvements Project, including landscaping, streetlights, and other amenities, will be installed over the next several weeks. We anticipate full completion of the project by mid-November.