Moonridge Corridor Improvement Project is Underway

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Moonridge Corridor Improvement Project, that began in the Summer of 2021, has resumed construction today. The project was originally envisioned in the May 2017 Rathbun Corridor Sustainability Plan. The scope of the project area is located along the segment of Moonridge Road, from Elm Street to Club View Drive, known as the Moonridge Corridor.

The project plan includes elements such as two traffic calming roundabouts, widened sidewalks, bicycle lanes, medians and parkways with extensive landscape improvements including furnishings, lighting fixtures and amenities throughout the corridor. Additionally, improvements will be made to the existing street pavement, drainage conditions and pedestrian crosswalks along Moonridge Road.

Moonridge Road will be closed to through traffic from Elm Street to Club View Drive for the duration of this construction project. Residents, business owners and employees will be allowed access to their property during the project. Additional parking will be available on Rathbun Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Rathbun Drive, Catalina Road, Sonoma Drive, Falcon Avenue and Peregrine Avenue with clear directional signage.



City staff will continue to provide communication, contact and support for the duration of the project that is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2022. For specific questions, contact the Engineering Department at (909) 866-5831 or by emailing moonridge@citybigbearlake.com.