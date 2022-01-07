July 4th Post Fireworks Traffic Pattern

On July 4, 2022, the City of Big Bear Lake will be hosting a firework show in observance of Independence

Day. Due to the increased volume of pedestrians and motor vehicles, the following traffic restrictions will be in effect on

July 4 th :



1) Pine Knot Avenue from the south side of Big Bear Boulevard to the north side of Village Drive will be closed from

6:00 PM through midnight to all motor vehicles. Any vehicles parked on Pine Knot Avenue will be towed prior to 7:00 PM.

This will allow for the safe increase of pedestrian traffic as well as better firework viewing.

2) Stone Road and Pedder Road between Pine Knot Road and Knickerbocker Road will remain open but no parking on

the public street will be strictly enforced between 6:00 PM through midnight.

3) Following the conclusion of the firework show, various intersections will be controlled by sheriff’s deputies. To

increase the flow of traffic, any vehicles turning onto Big Bear Boulevard between Alden Road and Bonanza Trail will be

enforced to turn right onto Big Bear Boulevard.