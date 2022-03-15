Moonridge Construction Set to Begin in April

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – City staff and Granite Construction, the City’s contractor, are gearing up for the resumption of construction activities associated with the Moonridge Road corridor improvements project. Initial work involving sub-surface utilities was completed in summer and fall 2021, and construction of street and streetscape improvements is expected to begin in April 2022. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2022, and will include a complete transformation of the Moonridge Road corridor between Elm Street and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.

The project includes the reconstruction of the entire roadway in this area, the installation of two new traffic calming roundabouts, a new center median, new sidewalks, a new bicycle path, landscaping features, and the installation of new lighting, street furniture, and other amenities. This nearly $9 million project is funded exclusively with grant funding and transient occupancy tax revenues derived from overnight visitors.

City staff and Granite construction will be working hard to minimize disruption and inconvenience during construction, however, there will likely be some level of disruption and inconvenience in this area between April and November 2022. The City will be posting regular project construction updates on the City’s website and social media platforms throughout construction.

The City is excited to make this long-awaited, transformational project a reality later this year!