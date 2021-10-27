Moonridge Area Without Power: UPDATE Power Restored at 6:57pm

Big Bear News, Moonridge, CA – UPDATE: Although the cause of the problem is still unknown, power has been fully restored to the Moonridge area as of approximately 7pm. If you are still without power, please call Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc, to report the problem at 800-808-2837 or text the word “OUT” to that number.

The Moonridge area of the Big Bear Valley lost power in the 4pm hour this afternoon. As of 6:30pm, power has still not been returned to those residents. According to Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc, General Manager, Paul Marconi, there is not an obvious cause for the outage. Therefore, crews have to patrol all of the circuits to find the cause and that takes time. As crews are still working on the problem, It is anticipated that the wait should not be much longer.