Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. Fully Restores Power

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA — Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) has fully restored power to customers in Big Bear, following a weather-related outage that impacted approximately 12,000 customers on Tuesday, December 14. Crews were immediately dispatched to the site of the incident and worked until power was safely restored to all customers at 2:55 p.m.

“BVES appreciates our customers’ understanding and patience as we worked to resolve recent weather-induced outages,” said BVES President, Treasurer & Secretary, Paul Marconi. “We would also like to thank our dedicated team that worked in harsh weather conditions to make repairs, perform safety inspections and restore power to the community.”

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep customers apprised of significant changes that could impact their service. For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.BVESInc.com or follow BVES on Facebook.