Power Outage for Half of the Big Bear Valley; Power Being Systematically Restored

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley, CA – UPDATE: 9:45AM – According to Paul Marconi of BVES, Inc., power is being restored to the Valley systematically and should be fully restored by approximately 10:15am. They were unable to locate the fault.

Original Story: Power went out for half of the Big Bear Valley this morning at approximately 8:30am. According to Paul Marconi, General Manager for Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., they are patrolling along the North side of the lake to determine if there is a fault. KBHR will report as additional information is available.