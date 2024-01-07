Helicopters to Support Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc.’s Radford Line Project

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Starting today, Monday, July 1st, residents in the Big Bear Valley might notice helicopters flying overhead north of the Village. These flights are part of Bear Valley Electric Service Inc.’s (BVES) critical infrastructure project to replace the existing Radford Line, an above-ground sub-transmission

line. This initiative aims to improve the reliability and safety of power distribution across the BVES service area.

The helicopters may land in the vacant lot above the Alpine Slide area. During these operations, residents can expect to see helicopters transporting poles and other equipment from the landing zone towards Snow Summit. Occasionally, they may also fly to the Big Bear Airport for refueling. Helicopter flights will continue Monday to Friday, as needed, until the end of October.



If you have any questions, please call BVES customer service at (800) 808-2837. For more information about the importance of the Radford Line improvement project, visit www.bvesinc.com.