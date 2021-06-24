Critical Missing Juvenile: FOUND

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Update: As of 4:43pm, Jordan Paris has been located. She is currently with deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and is safe. The Big Bear Station appreciates the community involvement which led to locating Jordan.

Jordan Marie Paris, a 13 year old white female, left her residence in Big Bear City on 6/24/2021 at approximately 12:40 PM. Jordan is 4’11” weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt with monster (energy drink) logo on the back, black pants, white sneakers, and may be carrying a pink purse. She was reported to have left on a skateboard and may possibly be heading to the area of the Big Bear Skate Park in Sugarloaf. Jordan has been missing since the afternoon hours of June 24. Jordan is considered to be a critical missing person due to her age. Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is requested to immediately contact the big bear sheriff station at 909-866-0100.