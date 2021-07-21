Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake CA – Missing person, Joshua Adam Tucker, is a 5’11” male with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 160 lbs. Tucker was last seen on 7/2/21, when he was released from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center located in Colton, CA. Tucker is known to stay in the Big Bear area. Family members have not heard from Tucker, or seen him since his release from the hospital. Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Joshua Tucker is requested to contact Detective R. Weddel at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, at (909) 866-0100.