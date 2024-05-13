Big Bear Locals Get Free Admission to Maifest on Saturday, May 18th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – After a long winter, Big Bear residents get a break on their wallets with FREE general admission tickets to the Big Bear Lake Maifest kickoff celebration Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. This offer is good for local residents that reside in Big Bear Valley. This offer is exclusively for Big Bear locals only, and they must show a valid photo ID at the entrance to receive free general admission to the May 18th event.

“We’re inviting our Big Bear neighbors to take a load off after a long winter and join us for FREE at Big Bear’s favorite springtime event,” said Big Bear Lake Maifest Director Monica Marini.

The Big Bear Lake Maifest is often referred to as Oktoberfest’s little sister and while they both celebrate German heritage, Maifest has its own beers, contests and Gemütlichkeit! The annual Oktoberfest spinoff event kicks off May 18, and returns the following week for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 for more festive good times.

New this year! The top steinholding contest qualifiers for both men’s and women’s competitions at this year’s Big Bear Lake Maifest will win a paid trip to New York to compete in the U.S. Steinholding Championships that includes round-trip airfare and lodging accommodations. Those who succeed at the U.S. Finals will advance to win an all-expense trip to Germany! Those interested in winning this great prize can qualify at Big Bear Lake Maifest on May 18, 25 and 26. The winner for each class is determined by whoever can hold up a full 1-liter stein (about 5 lbs.) the longest.

This traditional German springtime festival brings plenty of Oktoberfest essentials, but with a refreshing twist of spring flavors, such as German spring-style brews called Maibock, Maibowle (a Champagne-style fruity, punch drink), sizzling bratwursts hot off the grill, homemade sauerkraut, fresh pretzels, and apple strudel with warm vanilla sauce. Southern California’s top German bands perform traditional Bavarian party music that will get feet stomping, hands clapping and of course arms flapping to the Chicken Dance! There are log-sawing contests, stein holding competitions, a balloon artist, and kids’ activities. Another contest that returns this year is the Pol Schmücken Contest. This contest challenges three teams of three to decorate their own individual, abbreviated-version of a Maibuam (aka Maypole), the fastest.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in a lederhosen or dirndl to heighten the spirit of the event. Those who come dressed in traditional German attire receive a free gift.

Big Bear Lake Maifest is Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following weekend (Memorial Day Weekend) is Saturday, May 25 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. It’s a rain or shine event. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+), and $8 for kids (3 to 12 years of age). Residents of Big Bear Valley get free general admission on Saturday, May 18. Preferred seating is available for $30, which includes guaranteed seating and table service for food and cocktails. The opening kickoff event on Saturday, May 18 is also a special tribute to America’s Heroes. This tribute honors the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. Military and first responders with free admission. The free ticket offer, that’s valid on May 18 only, is for anyone with an official badge or proper I.D., including active military, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement and frontline healthcare workers. Big Bear Lake Maifest festivities take place at Big Bear Lake Convention Center; home to Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, located at 42900 Big Bear Blvd. For general info or to purchase tickets, log onto bigbearevents.com, or call 909-585-3000.