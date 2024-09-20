Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman During a Robbery in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 3:09 PM, deputies were flagged down by a female who appeared to be bleeding from her face. The woman was clearly injured and had been assaulted and robbed by a man she knew to be Robert Puffer, a 61-year old transient of Big Bear Lake. The female victim gave a description of the suspect to deputies. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies from the Mobile Field Force Unit located Puffer in a field near the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Starvation Flats. Puffer was arrested for robbery and booked into custody at the Big Bear Jail. Puffer is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the San Bernardino County Superior Court on September 23, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.