Threat’s with a Firearm Leads to the Arrest of Three Big Bear Men

Big Bear News – Big Bear City CA – On November 26, 2022, deputies responded to a terrorist threat call in the 800 block of S. Ash Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation and learned Daniel Greene pointed a firearm toward the victim and threatened to kill the victim.

Deputies identified an address in the 200 block of S. Greenspot Road, where Greene was believed to be. Deputies authored a search warrant for the residence in effort to locate Greene and the firearm.

At about 4:20 a.m., deputies served the search warrant and located Greene, as well as Robert Trionfi and Eric Trionfi. Deputies searched the residence and located 14 firearms, including numerous non-serialized guns commonly referred to as “Ghost” guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The firearms and ammunition were found to be in Robert Trionfi’s possession. Eric Trionfi was also found to be in possession of ammunition and metal knuckles. Robert and Eric Trionfi are both convicted felons and restricted from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Daniele Greene was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats. Robert Trionfi was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances while armed, and five additional weapon charges. Eric Trionfi was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition and possession of metal knuckles.

Greene, Robert Trionfi, and Eric Trionfi were booked into custody at Big Bear Jail. Green and Robert Trionfi were later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center. Greene is currently being held on $175,000 bail and Robert Trionfi is currently being held on $150,000 bail. Greene and Robert Trionfi are scheduled to appear on November 29, 2022, in San Bernardino County Superior Court. Eric Trionfi posted bail and has a hearing set for January 11, 2023, in San Bernardino county Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy C. Blackwell, Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com