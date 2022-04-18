Maintenance Hard Closure of HWY 18 Between Big Bear Dam and Snow Valley Mountain Resort Scheduled Next Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Dry Creek, Fawnskin, Burnt Mill, Camp Angelus, and Rock Scaling Maintenance crews will be conducting rock fall removal, for landslide mitigation, along with multiple maintenance functions and traffic control on State Route(SR)/HWY 18 between Snow Valley Mountain Resort and the Big Bear Dam. Work will take place starting Monday, April 25th through Friday, April 29th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily. Given the scope of the work that needs to be completed, a full closure of SR-18 between the Snow Valley west gate to the Big Bear Dam is required. Additionally, there will be a full 24-hour closure of SR-18 from 9:00 am on April 27th to 4:00 pm on April 28th due to blasting operations and vigilant monitoring for a potential secondary slide at post miles 41.1-41.2. In planning ahead, additional work will resume on Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. If traveling during closure hours, please use SR-38 to/from Mentone or SR-18 to/from Lucerne Valley.