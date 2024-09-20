Line Fire Update: Friday, September 20, 2024

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Update: 3:45pm – Cal Fire is reporting that up to two inches of hail has accumulated today in areas near the fire line. Meteorologists Ben Brissey is that reporting snow has fallen above the 8500 foot level in the San Bernardino National Forest. This is a picture of San Gorgonio Mountain courtesy of Ben Weather

UPDATE: 2:00pm – All remaining Evacuation Warnings have been lifted for Big Bear Lake and Running Springs. There are now no Evacuation Warnings or Orders in place. Bear Valley Unified School District wants to remind families that the regular school schedule of full days will return next week starting on Monday, September 23rd.

NEW: 3:00pm – The World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Organization has cancelled tonight’s free boxed meal distribution due to weather. They apologize for the inconvenience. All remaining food has been donated to a local food pantry. A total of 3298 free meals were distributed by World Central Kitchen to Big Bear Valley residents this week.

The Line Fire experienced minimal fire activity in recent days and no new information is yet available. The fire was last recorded at 39,232 acres and 51% containment with 3399 fire personnel working the Fire. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the fire area today along with gusty outflow winds. Warm weather over the weekend is expected to bring down the vegetation moisture levels which could potentially lead to increased fire activity. Firefighters are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots.

Evacuation Warnings have been lifted for Fawnskin and all other areas of Big Bear Lake West of Division with the exception of Wild Rose Lane to the dam on the South Shore which remains under an Evacuation Warning. All other local Evacuation Warnings have been lifted except for some areas of Running Springs.

Highway 18 as well as Highway 38 are fully open in both directions. Highway 330 remains fully closed.