Line Fire Update: Sunday, September 8th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Sunday, September 8th UPDATE-Exercising an abundance of caution, the Bear Valley Unified School District is cancelling all classes at all school sites for tomorrow, Monday, September 9th due to Line Fire citing poor air quality and road closures. The Line Fire, which began on Thursday, September 5th at about 6pm on Baseline Road, is now at 17,459 acres in an area of high grass and chaparral with 0% containment. Due to steep slopes, dry fuels and changing wind directions, the fire has continued to grow to the north, east and southeast. Approximately 500 firefighters are on the scene including Forest Service personnel, Highland City Fire, San Bernardino City Fire and CalFire. Resources include ground crews, fixed wing and helicopters.

Mandatory evacuation orders newly issued for Angeles Oaks and Seven Oaks including the campsites in the area adding to orders for Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls – Runnings Springs and Arrow Bear – The foothills of Highland and area Seven Oaks Dam to Mill Creek and Highway 38. Evacuation warnings are in place for areas of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Valley of Enchantment and Green Valley Lake.

EVACUATION CENTERS: San Bernardino County Fairgrounds building 6 located at 14800 7th St, Victorville CA 92395Highland

NEW LOCATION: Jesse Turner Community Center located at 15556 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335. Note – residents who what been sheltering at the Emanuel Baptist evacuation location will be relocated to the newly established location at the Jesse Turner Community Center. This transition has been made to ensure continued safety and support for all affected individuals.

Road closures include Highway 330 and part of Highway 18 from Santa’s Village to the Big Bear Dam. All Forest Service roads between Highway 18 and Highway 38 are also closed. Newly added Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks Communities.

Smoke and ash is visible in Big Bear and NO evacuations have been called at this time for the Big Bear Valley.

17500 acres

Containment 0%

Personnel 500

Hot and dry conditions with a chance of thunder storms today

Potential for large fire growth with fire moving in a north-north east direction

Evacuation orders:

Foothill areas of Highland – Below Seven Oaks Dam – Running Springs communities – Arrow Bear

Evacuation Warnings:

Portions of the City of Highland – Green Valley Lake – Lake Arrowhead – Sky Forest -Twin Peaks – Cedar Glen – Crestline – Valley of Enchantment – Southern portions of Lake Silverwood. Newly added Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks Communities.

https://sbcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=35f8f75a490f4007bc983b39c208a629