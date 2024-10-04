Line Fire Update: October 4, 2024 – As of 3pm, All Evacuation Warnings lifted for the Big Bear Valley

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – 3 PM UPDATE: Evacuation Warnings have been lifted for Big Bear Lake and Boulder Bay, from Division Dr. west to the Big Bear Dam.

The Line fire is currently mapped at 43,965 and 79% contained with 1856 fire personnel working the fire.



A Community Meeting has been scheduled at the Big Bear Performing Arts Center at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The address is 39707 Big Bear Blvd in Big Bear Lake. The meeting will also be streamed live online on the San Bernardino Nation Forest FB Page, link: https://www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF



Working with above-normal temperatures and very dry conditions in steep, rugged terrain, firefighters continue to keep the Line Fire within its current footprint, except for a small 5-acre burn that was quickly attacked and extinguished by crews. Pockets of vegetation within the perimeter have and will continue to generate fire activity and smoke, but they do not threaten existing lines as crews and aircraft work to minimize fire activity. Even with growing confidence in the existing lines, crews and dozers will work to build and strengthen additional contingency lines around the fire.



All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Big Bear Valley and the evacuation order for Angelus Oaks has been reduced to a warning. An evacuation order remains in effect for Seven Oaks and Barton Flats at this time.



Highways 38 and 330 remain closed until further notice allowing firefighters to work in the area and Caltrans to continue road repairs. Residents may access Angelus Oaks from Hwy 38 at Bryant. A hard closure is still in place above just east of Angelus Oaks at the county control road and at Lake Williams. Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley and Highway 18 west through the Rim to San Bernardino are both open.