Line Fire Update: October 1, 2024

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line fire is currently mapped at 44,046 acres and containment is 78%. The fire is actively burning in the Santa Ana River drainage area. Yesterday the fire made a run up to a section of Highway 38 towards Seven Oaks and Angelus Oaks. Heavy helicopter activity is expected today to and from the fire and Big Bear Lake.

Evacuation Warnings are in place for communities on the south shore including Big Bear Lake, Moonridge, Sugarloaf and south Erwin Lake as well as the dam to Wildrose Lane in Big Bear Lake. Evacuation Orders are in place for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and Barton Flats.

Highway 330 remains closed. Highway 38 is also closed. Highway 18 is currently open in both directions.

Due to the ongoing Line Fire concerns and current evacuation warnings, all Bear Valley Unified School District schools will be closed today, October 1, 2024. Superintendent Manny Marquez and staff are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with local authorities and will provide updates as needed. Please stay tuned for any additional notifications regarding school closures or changes to the schedule.