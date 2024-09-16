Line Fire Update: Monday, September 16th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – NEW UPDATE: After consulting with local authorities, the Bear Valley Unified School District has made the decision that students and staff will be returning to school tomorrow, Tuesday September 17th under a modified student schedule. In the interest of students’ social emotional, academic, and overall well being we believe it is essential to bring students back to the classroom. Due to the intermittent smoke conditions, they have made the decision to implement a modified student schedule for the remainder of the week to prioritize the safety and well-being of students and staff. When there are air quality concerns, they tend to worsen later in the afternoon. BVUSD reminds parents that they have air purifiers in each classroom and offices. There are also MERV13 air filters in all HVAC units. N95 masks are available to all students upon request. Students will remain indoors as much as possible. Student start times will remain the same, with a modified release time. Student release times will be 12:07pm for Big Bear Middle School, 12:30pm for Big Bear High School, 1:05pm for North Shore Elementary and 1:35pm for Baldwin Lane. Beyond the Bell will be open to accommodate students based on the elementary release times.

The Line Wildfire, arson caused, has grown slightly to 39,026 acres and is currently 42% contained. There were cloudy skies, fog and trace amounts of rain over the Line Fire area Sunday night into Monday. Strong, southwesterly winds gusting to 25mph on the ridges and upper slopes fueled active fire behavior where heat still exists. The fire is still smoldering and creeping in dry vegetation. Firefighters are continuing building and strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots. Damage Inspection Teams (DINS) are working in the fire area. So far, they have identified four structures that were damaged and one residence that was destroyed in addition to the Keller Peak Lookout. Their inspections include residences, multi-family dwellings, outbuildings, and commercial buildings.

All Evacuation Mandatory Orders downgraded to Evacuation Warnings in the areas effected by the Line Fire. Many communities are still under an Evacuation Warning including. most areas Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Angeles Oaks, Seven Oaks, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Runnings Springs, Arrow Bear and Green Valley Lake.

Highway 18 is fully open in both directions from San Bernardino to The High Desert.

Highway 38 is fully open in both directions from the Big Bear Dam to Bryant Street in the Mentone Area.

Highway 330 is fully closed.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has ended the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch, which may have affected Big Bear Valley.

The World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Organization is stepping in to help Big Bear by providing free boxed meals for everyone in the Valley. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, September 17th and 18th, free meals will be offered to the community for lunch from 12noon to 2pm and dinner from 5pm to 7pm. Meals will available for pick up in the parking lot of the Old Country Inn and Sonora Cantina Restaurants on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. These restaurants will be providing the meals purchased by the World Central Kitchen at no charge for anyone in the Big Bear Valley.



Due to the air quality Bear Valley Community Hospital has N95 face masks they are giving away at no charge, one per person. Go to the Garstin Hospital front entrance to obtain yours.

Mountain Transit will provide free return trips to Big Bear from the Victorville Evacuation Center and Victorville Transit Center on today, Monday, September 16th at 10am and 2pm on an as needed basis. To schedule a ride up to Big Bear, call Mountain Transit at 909-878-5200 between 8am and 5pm.

The Evacuation Warning has been lifted only for the communities of Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment, Baldwin Lake and Lake Williams.