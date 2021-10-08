Lightning Snags Tackled by US Forest Service

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: 7:45PM – Crews making progress on all spot fires caused by lightning strikes today. H534 helicopters are taking water from Big Bear Lake to make drops on all the smoking trees. Fire crews have hiked in and cut down most of the trees and are now working on mop up.

UPDATE: 5pm – US Forest Service reports another fire located around Sugarloaf Mountain at approximately 4:30pm. No additional information is available.

Tuesday’s isolated thunderstorms resulted in several lightning snags on US Forest Service land. One off of Skyline from Bluff Lake and Sugarloaf, west of Snow Summit off of 2N10 has the potential to reach 10 acres in size and was reported at approximately 4pm today. Smoke from this fire is flowing North into the Big Bear Valley as may be visible among the clouds. US Forest Service personnel have responded and are on scene.