Rotary Interact Club Memorial Weekend Car Wash

Big Bear Lake, CA – KBHR Big Bear News – The Big Bear Rotary Interact Club is having a “Stay In Your Car Car Wash” community event on Sunday through Tuesday, May 28th, May 29th and May 30th, from 10am to 4pm at WorldMark by Wyndham.  Using eco friendly detergent and drainage system, this community event is free but donations would be greatly appreciated!  WorldMark is located at 240 Starvation Flats Road in Big Bear Lake.

