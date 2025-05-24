Kicking Off Summer in Big Bear with Memorial Day Events!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The American Legion Post 584 Big Bear Lake, the City of Big Bear Lake, and Marine Corp League collaborate each year to honor our fallen heroes on the Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park at 40870 Big Bear Boulevard next to Community Church. The public is invite to join the ceremony on Monday, May 26th at 11am. This event is free for all attendees. After the ceremony, head to the American Legion for a celebration with hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and fries – FREE for vets and active duty military. The American Legion Post 584 is located at 41600 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake.

Sunday, May 25th marks the date for the Annual Memorial Day 5K in the Village. The day begins at 8:45 AM with a Memorial Commemoration Ceremony to honor and remember those who sacrificed for our freedom featuring the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard and a stirring performance of the National Anthem. This special event is open to the public, so bring your friends and family to pay tribute. Then, take on the three-mile course designed for all levels—whether you’re looking for a challenge or a fun family-friendly run. The race starts at 9 AM, with same-day registration opening at 7:30am, or register online at www.elevatedsocal.com or in person at The Yellow Post Running Store located at 546 Pine Knot Avenue, in the Big Bear Lake Village. Registration include a custom race t-shirt, commemorative finisher souvenir, race timing and awards to the the top 3 male/female overall plus age groups. The Awards Ceremony begins at 10am.

This Memorial Day weekend marks the first annual Big Bear BBQ, Tunes & Brew Festival, May 24th and 25th, lakeside at Meadow Park in Big Bear Lake at 41216 Park Avenue. Award-winning BBQ chefs from all over SoCal are serving up mouthwatering ribs, juicy brisket, and scrumptious chicken. Also, you’ll find locally crafted beers and all genres of world-class live music all day Saturday and Sunday. Feed your happiness at Big Bear BBQ, Tunes & Brew, from 12n to 8pm both days. Complete the experience at Saturday night’s Blues Cruise from 6–7pm! For more information or for tickets, visit www.bigbearbbqfestival.com.

The Big Bear Lake Convention Center hosts the Big Bear Lake Maifest, known as Oktoberfest’s little sister with all the same great German fun as Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday, May 24th-25th beginning at 1pm. Enjoy specially brewed Maibock bier from Germany, a huge Maipole with traditional Maipole dances and a chance to qualify for an all-expense paid trip to the National Steinholding Championships in New York City! At Maifest, like Oktoberfest, the entertainment is a mixture of traditional and new. During the day, expect to hear traditional Bavarian tunes of the oom-pah-pah style coming from live German bands. After dark, things take a slight turn and the party amps up with DJ’s and live American bands. Tickets are available on-line for a reduced rate at www.bigbearevents.com or at the door. The Big Bear Lake Convention Center is located at 42900 Big Bear Boulevard at the corner of Division and the Boulevard. Leave your car behind and take the free Mountain Transit Trolley! Visit www.mountaintransit.org to view the routes and schedules. With limited parking capacity, Maifest encourages guests to hop on the Free Trolley, carpool, or use a ride service to and from the event.

Get ready for a purr-fect afternoon of fun at Pete the Cat’s Groovy Springtime Blowout! Join the Big Bear Lake Library on Saturday, May 24th, from 3 PM to 5 PM for an exciting day of FREE family-friendly activities—face painting, games, crafts, and prizes! Inspired by James Dean’s beloved Pete the Cat, this event is sure to be a toe-tapping, tail-wagging good time. Swing by the Big Bear Lake Library at 41930 Garstin Drive for Pete the Cat’s Groovy Springtime Blowout and while you’re there, check out 15 items to earn a special reward and a chance to win the Grand Prize! So grab the kids, bring your groovy vibes, and come celebrate spring in style.

The Rotary Interact Club of Big Bear is hosting the 4th Annual Stay-In-Your-Car car wash on Saturday, May 24th through Monday, May 26th. 25 to 30 high school students are volunteering time and energy to hand wash and dry as many cars as they can during this 3-day event using an Eco-friendly detergent and drainage system! The car wash event takes place at WorldMark Big Bear on Starvation Flats. Donations are appreciated with the proceeds donated locally.



The Big Bear Municipal Water District has a new Countin’ Carp Tournament that continues this Memorial Day weekend. Take part in the reaping that helps control Big Bear Lake’s invasive carp population. This new carp reaping event now spans the entire summer season, giving anglers more opportunities to fish for the chance to win some big prizes. Join the fun that helps keep our lake happy and healthy! The Countin’ CarpTournament runs from May 15 to September 30, 2025. Anglers should bring their catch to the BBMWD site at 40524 Lakeview Drive in Big Bear Lake to be counted, any day of the week, from 10am to 6pm (closed for lunch from 2pm to 2:30pm daily). There is no registration, please bring your carp to BBMWD to give your name and start your season tally.