Memorial Service for John Green on Sunday, August 6th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear Valley lost a beloved longtime leader with the passing of Big Bear City CSD Director John Green on August 29. Green was in the first year of his fourth term on the board and loved Big Bear, where he lived for more than 50 years. As part of his elected duties, Green also served on the boards of the Big Bear Fire Authority, Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency, and the Big Bear Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Green also served as the Sargent at Arms of the American Legion Riders post 584. Tests are still confirming the cause of Green’s death, but his daughter Marie said at this time doctors believe that it could be Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disorder only responsible for about 1 to 2 cases diagnosed per million people around the globe each year. Green is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Stacy, and his five children and two granddaughters. Services for Green will be held Sunday, August 6th at the Elks Club. To reserve your spot visit the Facebook page of the American Legion Post 584 Big Bear Lake.