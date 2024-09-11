Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11, 2024 at 11 am, the American Legion Riders Chapter 584 and the American Legion Post 584 will host a special program that honors our Veterans that have served, and that are serving, in the Armed Forces protecting our nation.

Join local dignitaries for the ceremony at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center at the corner of Division and Big Bear Boulevard. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Each branch of the service will be honored including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and the Coast Guard.