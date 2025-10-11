Veterans Day Ceremony Honors Service and Sacrifice at Community Church

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The American Legion Post 584 invites the community to gather in gratitude at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, taking place Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church at 40946 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. The event will feature heartfelt tributes, patriotic performances, and reflections from distinguished speakers.

Highlights include:

• Opening Invocation by Reverend Brett Williams

• Entrance of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance led by Troop 49/Pack 49 Scouts

• Musical performances by The Mountain Marvels, including the National Anthem, “God Bless America,” and “If You’re Reading This”

• Welcome address from Mayor Perri Melnick

• Remarks from Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Rodriguez, U.S. Navy, and Sergeant First Class Carmen “Lo” Lozano

The ceremony will be guided by a Master of Ceremony and concludes with final words honoring all who have served. All are welcome to attend and pay tribute to our veterans.