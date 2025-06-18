Join The Big Bear Theatre Project’s Weekend Performance of “Mama, Do You Know Me?”

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This weekend, The Big Bear Theatre Project returns with a new performance continuing with this month’s theme of stories of everlasting love. “Mama, Do You Know Me?” is a moving memoir of a mother and daughter’s journey to Big Bear and beyond. Based on the true story by Misty Rowe, this play is laced with laughter and love. Performances are Friday, June 20th through Sunday, June 22nd at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center in Big Bear Lake.

The Big Bear Theatre Project’s mission is to tell inspirational stories that reflect upon our shared humanity, championing inclusive dialogue and diversity of thought through unique interpretations of new and classic works. This season introduces innovative and diverse performing arts that create a legacy of exceptional and sustainable regional theater including five unforgettable productions over the next six months introducing new faces and seasoned well known actors.

To learn more about The Big Bear Theater Project, upcoming performances and ticket information visit www.bigbeartheatreproject.com. Season tickets are also available on-line.