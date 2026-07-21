Jackie, Big Bear’s Iconic Bald Eagle, Recovering After Attack by Juvenile Eagles

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Lake’s well?known bald eagle matriarch, Jackie, is recovering at a Southern California wildlife rehabilitation facility after being found grounded and unable to fly following an altercation with two juvenile eagles near the Grout Bay Picnic Area (known locally by some as Dana Point Park) on the North Shore.

On July 16, observers first reported an adult bald eagle down along the Grout Bay shoreline, and the next day the same bird was seen in a brief but intense fight with two subadults. Video showed the eagle flipping onto its back and striking defensively with its talons before remaining grounded and unable to take flight.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s San Dimas Raptor Rescue team responded late July 18, locating the eagle with assistance from San Bernardino County Fire personnel. The bird was transported to a specialized raptor care facility, later confirmed to be the Ojai Raptor Center.

Wildlife officials and Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) confirmed the rescued bird is likely Jackie after reviewing photos and video provided by the public and the rehabilitation team. The rescued eagle matches Jackie’s size, plumage, and markings, was found within Jackie and Shadow’s established territory, showed behavior and physical condition consistent with an injured Jackie, and Shadow’s continued solo nest activity further indicates her absence.

Wildlife experts report that Jackie suffered no broken bones or major physical injuries, but she was weak, underweight, and unable to fly, prompting a full medical evaluation. Diagnostic results may take several days, and she will remain under professional care until she is strong enough to return to the wild.

Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) stated that Jackie is “in the best place she can be and getting the care she needs,” and that updates will be shared as they become available. As of July 20th, FOBBV stated that “the Ojai Raptor Center tells us Jackie is underweight but alert, and is currently perching and eating with assistance. They are still awaiting her diagnostic test results, which are expected within the next couple of days.”

While Jackie recovers, Shadow has taken on full responsibility for Sandy and Luna by feeding them, protecting the territory, and maintaining the nest. Jackie and Shadow have faced several challenges over the past two seasons, including the loss of an eaglet during a 2025 storm and the theft of two eggs by ravens earlier this year. Despite these setbacks, they remain one of California’s most closely watched and beloved wildlife families. The Big Bear community and the global audience that follows the nest cam has rallied around Jackie’s recovery. Supporters have expressed hope and encouragement, and the Ojai Raptor Center has welcomed donations to support her care and other wildlife rescues. Jackie is expected to remain under care while experts determine her readiness to return to the wild.