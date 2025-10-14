Highway 38 Remains Closed and Emergency Repairs are Underway

Big Bear Valley – Big Bear News – In the wake of Tropical Storm Mario, Caltrans has launched a $9.7 million emergency project to restore SR-38, a vital mountain route through the San Bernardino National Forest. Crews are working around the clock to clear massive debris flows and repair damaged infrastructure caused by the storm’s impact.

Phase One is already in motion, targeting critical cleanup at several postmile locations. That includes removing burn scar debris from culverts and basins, restoring slope stability, and reestablishing drainage systems. Immediate threats have been identified at postmiles 21.12, 23.90, and 24.30, with major work underway at Hathaway Bridge to restore vertical clearance.

Phase Two will focus on rebuilding the washed-out roadway at postmile 23.90 using geosynthetic reinforced embankments and installing new culvert systems. Crews will also stabilize slopes with shotcrete and erosion control mats, requiring over 30,000 cubic yards of fill material at each major site.

Officials estimate a nine-month timeline for reopening, starting from September 29, but warn that weather and terrain could cause delays. With over 45,000 year-round residents relying on this corridor, the urgency is high.

Caltrans reminds the public that plans and schedules may shift as conditions evolve. Updates will be shared as they become available.

For now, SR-38 remains closed—but progress is moving fast to reconnect the mountains.