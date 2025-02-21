Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

CalTrans to Reopen SR-330 on Sunday, February 23rd at 3pm

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – CalTrans crews have made the appropriate repairs and cleanup operations ahead of schedule from the mudslide on SR-330 in the Line Fire burn scar that occurred during heavy rainstorms on Thursday, February 13, 2025. CalTrans will now open the route to traffic on Sunday, February 23rd at 3:00 PM. Please keep in mind that crews will still be working in the area for drainage system, slope, and debris flow barrier repairs starting Monday, February 24th.

