Halloween Weekend Activities Kick Off in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Weekend Halloween festivities will take you throughout the Big Bear Valley with many fun activities for youth, teens and families to take advantage of.
Halloween in the Village and Village Concert – The City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear invites everyone to celebrate Halloween in the Big Bear Lake Village Saturday, October 31st from 4pm to 7pm for Trick-or-Treating. Bring your little goblins to go door to door and booth to booth with merchants, service organizations and businesses throughout the Big Bear Lake Village on Pine Knot and Village Drive. Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive will be closed during the event but all public parking lots will remain open. And, stay for a free concert with The Spazmatics as they make their return to Big Bear! Internationally renowned as “The Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,” The Spazmatics come with all the awesome sounds, styles, and way cool dance steps from the decade we’ll never forget. The free concert begins at 6pm to 7:30pm at Christmas Tree Corner on Village Drive.
Trunk or Treat – Saturday, October 31st, from 12noon to 3pm where all are welcome to St. Joseph Catholic Church for “Trunk or Treat” for free candy located at 42242 North Shore Drive in Big Bear Lake. Make them your first stop on the way to the Village!
Treats & Trails – Hosted by SoCal Mountains Foundation and Big Bear Trails on Saturday, October 31st from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Rathbun Creek Trail located at 268 Catalina Road in Big Bear Lake. Come dressed in your favorite costume for early trick-or-treating with community booths every few hundred feet.
Boo at The Zoo – On Saturday, October 31st, visit the Big Bear Alpine Zoo for “Boo at the Zoo” dressed in costume for trick-or-treating while visiting the animals. Regular Zoo admission applies located at 42801 Moonridge Road with easy, free parking!
German Spooktacular Weekend – Oktoberfest brings a German Spooktacular Weekend at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center on October 30th – November 1st, 2026. Joining the regular Oktoberfest activities, Halloween weekend offers adult and children’s costume contest. Visit bigbearevents.com for details. The Big Bear Lake Convention Center is located at 42900 Big Bear Blvd.