FREE Village Concert with “24K Magic” on Saturday Night!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Join the City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear for another FREE concert in the Village this Saturday, July 27th from 7pm to 9pm with “24K Magic”, the #1 tribute band to Bruno Mars! This high-energy show will have you singing and dancing to all the hits you know and love, like “Uptown Funk”, “Locked Out of Heaven”, and of course “24K Magic”.

While you’re there, don’t forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious restaurants in the Big Bear Lake Village and check out the Kids Zone, complete with a bounce house, face painting, and family-friendly games. Feel free to bring your own chairs and/or picnic blankets. The FREE Village Concert Series meets at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive in the Village and admission is FREE!



Mark your calendar for all the upcoming FREE Village Concerts in the series including Hollywood U2 on August 24th, Common Sense on September 7th and Taylor Nation on September 21st! For more information, visit www.bigbear.com or www.citybigbearlake.com.