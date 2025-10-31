Tonight’s Halloween Events for Youth, Teens and Families

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Tonight’s Halloween festivities will take you throughout the Big Bear Valley with many fun activities for youth, teens and families to take advantage of.

Halloween in the Village and Village Concert – The City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear invites everyone to celebrate Halloween in the Big Bear Lake Village tonight Friday, October 31st from 4pm to 7pm. Bring your little goblins for trick-or-treating door to door and booth to booth with merchants, service organizations and businesses throughout the Big Bear Lake Village on Pine Knot and Village Drive. Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive will be closed during the event but all public parking lots will remain open. Check out the Dog Costume Contest from 4pm to 4:30pm at Oliver’s Emporium on Pine Knot. And, stay for a free concert with The Spazmatics as they make their return to Big Bear! Internationally renowned as “The Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,” The Spazmatics come with all the awesome sounds, styles, and way cool dance steps from the decade we’ll never forget. The concert begins at 6pm to 7:30pm at Christmas Tree Corner on Village Drive.

Trunk or Treat – Tonight, Friday, October 31st, from 4pm to 6pm all are welcome to St. Joseph Catholic Church for “Trunk or Treat” for free candy located at 42242 North Shore Drive in Big Bear Lake. Make them your first stop on the way to the Village!

Mystery Maze – The Big Bear Moose Lodge hosts the “Mystery Maze” open tonight, Friday, October 31st from 5pm to 9pm located at 39247 North Shore Drive in Fawnskin. Purchase tickets at the door for $6 for adults and 12 & under for $4. Proceeds go towards Moose Lodge charities.



Haunted Halls – The Big Bear Rotary Interact Club hosts “Haunted Halls” on Friday, October 31st, 4pm to 8pm at the old Big Bear Elementary School building at 40940 Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Bear Lake, one block West of the Village. Explore the the halls with spooky skits in “classrooms”. The event is $2 per person and additional donations are appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to local charities and local high school scholarships.