FREE Concert in the Big Bear Lake Village August 24th!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Join the City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear for another FREE concert in the Village this Saturday, August 24th from 7pm to 9pm with “The Joshua Tree”. This award-winning U2 tribute band is the most authentic tribute with an incredible setlist celebrating U2’s biggest hits and more.

While you’re there, don’t forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious restaurants in the Big Bear Lake Village and check out the Kids Zone, complete with a bounce house, face painting, and family-friendly games. Feel free to bring your own chairs and/or picnic blankets. The FREE Village Concert Series meets at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive in the Village and admission is FREE!

Mark your calendar for all the upcoming FREE Village Concerts in the series including Common Sense on September 7th and two-night performance with Taylor Nation on September 21st and 22nd! For more information, visit www.bigbear.com or www.citybigbearlake.com.