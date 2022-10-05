32nd Annual “All You Can Eat Pizza Feast” Tonight to Benefit City of Hope

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lions Club and Village Pizza present the 32nd Annual “All You Can Eat Pizza Feast” as a benefit for the City of Hope Medical Center. Enjoy all the pepperoni pizza you can eat for only $10 per person and children under 8 are free! The event is on May 10th, Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm at Village Pizza located at 40568 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. There will be drawings for prizes throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased from any Big Bear Lion’s Club member, Geiger Supply or at the door.