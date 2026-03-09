From Rodeo Dust to Dancing Drones: Big Bear’s Holiday Weekend Has It All!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA- Big Bear Lake is gearing up for a full slate of family?friendly fun this holiday weekend, with four major events bringing excitement, music, and community spirit to the mountains.

Big Bear Rodeo & Carnival – September 4–6

The holiday weekend kicks off with the Big Bear Rodeo & Carnival, a brand?new celebration debuting at 103 Sandalwood Drive behind the Interlaken Shopping Center. Running Friday through Sunday, the event features a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association–sanctioned rodeo with bull riding, barrel racing, broncs, roping, and mutton busting for the kids.

All weekend long, families can enjoy a full carnival with rides, games, attractions, live music, great food, and local vendors. Gates open daily at noon, with pro rodeo performances Saturday and Sunday at 4 PM.

Tickets and carnival wristbands are available at BigBearRodeo.com.

Music in the Mountains – Final Summer Concert – Saturday, September 5

The Southern California Mountains Foundation wraps up its Music in the Mountains summer series on Saturday, September 5, with a season?closing concert at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater. The finale features David Brighton’s Space Oddity, an electrifying tribute to David Bowie, with Kenny Metcalf as Elton: The Early Years opening the show.

Music begins at 6:30 PM and runs until 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM. Guests can bring blankets or low chairs, enjoy paid parking at the Discovery Center or free parking with shuttle service from Meadows Edge Picnic Area, and settle in for a night of classic rock under the stars.

Proceeds support the Mountains Foundation’s conservation, recreation, and education programs. Tickets available for purchase at www.bigbear.com.

Sunday Night Drone Show – September 6

On Sunday evening, the sky over Big Bear Lake will light up with a spectacular drone show, bringing a modern twist to holiday?weekend entertainment. Dozens of synchronized drones will create colorful, choreographed formations above the lake, all set to music broadcast live on KBHR 93.3 & 102.5 FM, allowing spectators around the lake to enjoy a fully synchronized audio?visual experience.

The free show begins shortly after sunset and will be visible from the Big Bear Lake Visitor Center, Rotary Park, Veterans Park, The Village and other nearby locations. Claim your spot early or rent a boat and view it from the water!

Rotary Club’s Parade of Lights – September 6

Rounding out the weekend, the Big Bear Rotary Club presents its 3rd Annual Boat Parade of Lights, taking place Sunday evening from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM. The parade begins near Garstin Island, where participating boats gather behind the 5 MPH buoys before traveling along the south shoreline and continuing east toward the North Shore East Boat Ramp. Spectators can enjoy the illuminated procession for free from multiple lakeside vantage points, with the parade leading directly into the Labor Day Drone Show.

Boat owners who wish to participate can register through the Rotary Club for a $100 entry fee at www.bigbearlakerotary.org.