Annual Christmas in the Village Celebration This Friday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake invites residents and visitors for the return of the Annual “Christmas in The Village” celebration. As in the past, this year’s celebration will be held the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 24th beginning at 4:45 pm at the corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue at Christmas Tree Corner in the Big Bear Lake Village. The celebration kicks off the holiday season with the official tree lighting ceremony, performances by the Mountain Marvelettes, Christmas Carolers, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more! With lots of surprises, bring the whole family to ring in the holidays!

After this kick off event, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet locals and visitors weekly in the Village on November 25th-28th, December 2nd-3rd, December 9th-10th and December 16th-17th from 10am to 4pm each day.

Happy Thanksgiving and welcome to the holiday season in Big Bear from the City of Big Bear Lake!