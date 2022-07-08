Mountain Transit Alert for Moonridge Red Line Starting Monday, 8/8

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Starting Monday, August 8th, Mountain Transit has announced a Transit Alert for a temporary route closure. There will be no Red Line service with Mountain Transit into the Moonridge area until further notice. This will affect the bus stops of Brownie, Bear Mountain, Sheephorn and Plymouth. The closest bus stop will be at Snow Summit at Summit Boulevard and Garstin Drive. Seniors, customers with disabilities and Veterans can call to schedule a Dial-A-Ride during the closure. Visit the website at MOUNTAINTRANSIT.ORG for details or re-routing information.