Free Fishing Day Set for Saturday, July 4 at Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – To celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a day on the water without purchasing a sport fishing license. The first of two statewide 2026 Free Fishing Days will take place Saturday, July 4, 2026, giving everyone the chance to fish at Big Bear Lake and other California waterways at no cost.

Free Fishing Days are designed to introduce people to one of the country’s oldest outdoor pastimes. Anglers of all ages can cast a line and experience the beauty of California’s lakes, rivers, and streams while learning the basics of fishing or simply enjoying time outside.

While no license is required on July 4, all other regulations remain in place, including bag limits, size limits, and gear restrictions. Big Bear Lake’s popular trout fishery is expected to draw strong holiday weekend interest, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and follow all posted guidelines from the Big Bear Municipal Water District.

CDFW will host its second Free Fishing Day of the year on Saturday, September 5, 2026.