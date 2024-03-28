Big Bear Valley Rec & Park Hosts Free Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 30th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District invites you to a free Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza this Saturday, March 30th from 10am to 12noon. The event will be on “rain, snow or shine”.

Come meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy fun games and giveaways for ages TK through 8th grade. Egg hunts will be held for varied age groups starting at 10am for TK to 2nd grade, 10:30am for 3rd to 6th grades and 11am for 7th and 8th graders.

There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza designed for special needs children, up to 18 years of age, and their families from 12:30pm to 1:30pm also with games and giveaways. This free event is wheel chair accessible and sponsored by the Lion’s League.

All of the Big Bear Valley Rec and Park District Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday are free to the public and scheduled to take place at Ski Beach at Meadow Park at 41180 Park Avenue in Big Bear Lake. In the event of inclement weather, an alternate plan will be to move indoors to the gym at Meadow Park.

For more information, call 909-866-9700 or visit www.bigbearparks.com.