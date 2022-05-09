The “Radford Fire” Continues to Burn Behind BBMR Resorts

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Monday, September 5, 2022 – 6:30am – It was an intense overnight fight of the Radford Fire by fire crews as the fire has grown and is now at 330 acres. More details are now known about the fire. It was reported at 1:30pm on September 5th by a Forest Service helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance. The fire is burning in an area of fuel described as timber and located north of Highway 38 in the Barton Flats area. A full response of engines and aircraft responded to the fire with 350 personnel. There are currently 10 engines, 6 crews, 6 water tenders and 1 dozer assigned along with aircraft. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders for the area between Glass Road and South Fork River Road. Highway 38 is closed from Angeles Oakes to Lake Williams. Weather is expected to continue to be hot and dry today through Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Overnight photo from Snow Summit.

7:25pm – Fire mapping has revised the size of the Radford Fire to 75 acres from 100 to 150 acres after some of the smoke has cleared for a better view. Air attack has requested a nighttime helicopter and air attack for tonight’s attack on the fire.

Radford Fire Monday 9/4/22 After Dark (KBHR FM)

6:52pm – The Radford Fire is now at 100 to 150 acres with torching and spotting over 2N06. Fire crews main concern is the western flank coming up behind Snow Summit which is now their main focus. Heavy retardant is being dumped on the back side of Snow Summit to stop the spread. Once night falls, there will be some infrared (IR) night flying aircraft.

6pm – Evacuations have been put in place for the communities of Seven Oakes and Barton Flats. Highway 38 is fully closed in both directions to through traffic to/from Big Bear. The latest report states that the fire is at 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread but it has the potential to reach 500+ acres. The fire has burned through the retardant line on the west side and spotting continues to be a problem.

5:00pm – With a slight shift of winds, smoke from the Radford Fire is prominent in the Big Bear Valley. The fire is at 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

4:30pm – The Radford Fire is now at 35 acres and still backing down the mountain away from the Big Bear Valley to the southwest towards Barton Flats. Boaters should avoid the eastern end of Big Bear Lake as water dropping aircraft are collecting lake water to combat the fire.

3:00pm – The fire is now at 20 to 25 acres but crews are making good progress and the Radford Fire is pushing in a southwestern direction away for the Big Bear Valley.

2:50pm – Fire crews are making good progress on the Radford Fire now at 10 to 15 acres.

2:30pm – The Radford Fire is about 5 to 10 acres moving southwest downhill backed by east-northeast winds. The fire is generally pushing away from Big Bear and is not considered a threat to the Valley at this time.

2:15pm – A total of 4 air tankers and 4 helicopters are enroute as fire crews hit the Radford Fire now at approximately 3 to 4 acres.

2:00pm Smoke is visible in the Big Bear Valley from a fire being called the Radford Fire behind the ski resorts between Snow Summit and Bear Mountain. Crews are responding to the scene. Aircraft is hitting the North and West flank of the fire with easterly winds on it while ground crews work on hose lays. The size of the fire is estimated to be at 1 to 2 acres at this time.