Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Big Bear by Suspected DUI Driver

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – According to Kbear resources, the victim in Monday’s deadly accident near the Big Bear Dam has been identified as William Brandt, 54, of Fawnskin. The collision occurred around 6pm on Monday, August 18, 2025 on Big Bear Boulevard, just east of Rim of the World Scenic Byway and the Big Bear Dam involving the Harley-Davidson motorcycle Brandt was riding and a small SUV.

The female driver of the SUV, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The California Highway Patrol confirms the arrest but has not released further details about the circumstances of the crash or the suspect’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone in the community witnessed the crash or has relevant information, the CHP Arrowhead Area Office is still seeking tips at 909-867-2791.

Our condolences are with the Brandt family during this tragic time of deep, personal loss.