Oxnard Man Arrested in DUI Crash leaving Two Dead and One Critically Injured

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News: Tragedy struck the Big Bear Lake community yesterday morning following a violent two-vehicle collision that claimed two lives and left a third person fighting for theirs. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say the crash occurred just before ten-thirty Monday morning at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Cienega Road. Authorities report that fifty-two-year-old Matthew Clark of Oxnard was driving a white Ford Super Duty pickup southbound when he allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign, broadsiding a Subaru Crosstrek. The impact was devastating. One passenger in the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second passenger later died at Desert Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Subaru remains in critical condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center. The suspect, Matthew Clark, was treated for minor injuries and subsequently arrested. He is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on two-hundred-fifty-thousand dollars bail on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that could assist investigators, you are urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the We-Tip Hotline at (844) 909-3006 or by texting the word “REPORT” to the same number.