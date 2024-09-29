Line Fire Update – September 29, 2024 4:30 pm

Update 754 pm: An Evacuation Order has been issued from Big Bear Dam to Wildrose Lane along the in Big Bear Lake along the South Shore. A Warning is to alert residents that there is a possibility of an Evacuation Order to follow which is a mandatory order.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley – The Line fire is now being described as active. We do not have a confirmation that it has moved beyond the existing perimeter lines but it has found fuel including areas of timber. Seven Oaks is under a mandatory evacuation order and Angelus Oaks has been issued an Evacuation Warning. Highway 38 is closed for fire activity. Highway 18 to San Bernardino past Crestline is open along with Highway 18 from Big Bear to Lucerne Valley. Highway 330 remains closed for emergency repairs.

Helicopter and fixed wing aircraft are currently attacking the fire with fire retardant and water drops.