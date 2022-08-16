Erik Sund – Big Bear Lake City Manager is Announced

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – During an Adjourned Regular Meeting held on August 11, 2022, the Big Bear Lake City Council approved an employment agreement for the new City Manager – Erik Sund.



Sund comes to the City of Big Bear Lake with over thirty-four years of experience in local municipal service. Most recently, he served as the City Manager for the City of San Clemente having been appointed into that position in June 2020 after serving as Assistant City Manager for six years. Prior to his service with the City of San Clemente, Sund served the City of Long Beach, the City of Downey and the City of Irvine in various management roles focusing on financial administration, project management and business relations. Sund holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine. Sund will officially begin his employment with the City on September 19, 2022. When asked for his thoughts about the recent City Manager recruitment and the Council’s selection of Erik Sund, Mayor Rick Herrick said “we are thrilled to announce that the City Council has selected a new city manager. Erik Sund will help lead our city as we plan and build for our future. I feel strongly and I’m sure that you’ll agree, Erik is a great fit for Big Bear being a Southern California native and along with his wife and family, they have spent much time enjoying our mountain community.”