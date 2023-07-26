City of Big Bear Lake to Host Vacation Rental Ordinance Community Workshops

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The City of Big Bear Lake will be hosting three community workshops to provide residents and property owners an opportunity to offer feedback and ideas on the City’s Vacation Rental Ordinance (VRO). When originally adopting the VRO urgency ordinance in 2021 the City committed to revisiting the impact of the ordinance and seek community feedback. “We value the input and involvement of our community in shaping the future of Big Bear Lake, especially in situations that affect residential quality of life such as short-term rentals,” shared Mayor Randall Putz. “When the popularity of Big Bear Lake as a vacation destination rises, we recognize the importance of preserving the unique character of local neighborhoods and addressing the community’s concerns while gaining the economic benefits of tourism. These workshops offer a chance for various viewpoints to be shared and ultimately conveyed to the City Council.”

Throughout the history of Big Bear Lake, vacation rentals have consistently played a significant role in our community. The City established its first VRO in 1990. Over the years, the City has made several adjustments to the rental ordinance. In 2021, in response to a substantial rise in visitors due to the pandemic, the City took swift action by implementing an urgency ordinance to mitigate the impacts within the community.

The upcoming series of workshops and the facilitation are designed to ensure all voices have a chance to contribute their thoughts to the discussion. The City will host one virtual workshop on Monday, July 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents who are not able to attend in-person. This workshop will have more questions and answers as well as background information. The in-person workshops will be held at Hofert Hall (39707 Big Bear Boulevard) on Saturday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 8, from 6:30p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At the in-person workshops, the community members will be encouraged to share viewpoints with others and collaborate to share feedback on the VRO.

“The City’s goal for the Vacation Rental Ordinance review is to ensure the local community and those subject to the VRO have an opportunity to share their thoughts,” said City Manager Erik Sund. “These workshops will serve as an excellent platform for community members of all viewpoints to share their ideas and collaborate to improve the ordinance.”



For more information on the ordinance, community workshops or to get involved, please visit www.citybigbearlake.com/vroreview. For more information please contact the City at (909) 866-5831 or bblcc@citybigbearlake.com.