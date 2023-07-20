BIG BEAR LAKE CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS REBECCA CANNON TO BIG BEAR LAKE CITY CLERK POSITION

BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Big Bear Lake City Council

appointed Rebecca Cannon as the City Clerk. The City Clerk is one of three charter officers

that are directly appointed by the City Council; the City Manager and City Attorney being the

other two positions.

“The City Clerk position is essential to a functional and transparent municipal government,”

Mayor Randall Putz said. “Big Bear Lake is fortunate to have a very dedicated and capable

public servant like Rebecca. For years she has demonstrated her ability to rise to the many

challenges given to her, and no doubt she will continue to serve us all well in her new role as

City Clerk. We congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement.”

As City Clerk, Rebecca Cannon will serve as the City’s elections official and will administer

local elections as mandated by the City Charter, California Elections Code and Voting Rights

Act. In addition, Cannon will also be the record keeper of official Council action and history

of the City; will serve as the filing officer for all filings mandated by the Fair Political Practices

Commission including financial reports from elected and appointed officials and political

campaigns; will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Brown Act, Public Records

Act and the Political Reform Act in concert with other federal, state and local laws;

administer the City’s’ records retention and destruction policy; and coordinate the City

Council’s Board, Committee, and Commission recruitment and appointment process.

“I am honored and very appreciative for this opportunity to serve as the City Clerk for the

City of Big Bear Lake,” Cannon said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor

and City Council, City staff, and the members of the community.”

Rebecca Cannon joined the City of Big Bear Lake in October 2017, and has worked solely in

the City Clerk’s Office providing executive administrative support to the City Council, City

Manager and City Clerk. She most recently held the position of Deputy City Clerk and Public

Information Officer for the City of Big Bear Lake.

For more information please contact the City at (909) 866-5831 or bblcc@citybigbearlake.com