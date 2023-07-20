BIG BEAR LAKE CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS REBECCA CANNON TO BIG BEAR LAKE CITY CLERK POSITION

BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Big Bear Lake City Council
appointed Rebecca Cannon as the City Clerk. The City Clerk is one of three charter officers
that are directly appointed by the City Council; the City Manager and City Attorney being the
other two positions.
“The City Clerk position is essential to a functional and transparent municipal government,”
Mayor Randall Putz said. “Big Bear Lake is fortunate to have a very dedicated and capable
public servant like Rebecca. For years she has demonstrated her ability to rise to the many
challenges given to her, and no doubt she will continue to serve us all well in her new role as
City Clerk. We congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement.”
As City Clerk, Rebecca Cannon will serve as the City’s elections official and will administer
local elections as mandated by the City Charter, California Elections Code and Voting Rights
Act. In addition, Cannon will also be the record keeper of official Council action and history
of the City; will serve as the filing officer for all filings mandated by the Fair Political Practices
Commission including financial reports from elected and appointed officials and political
campaigns; will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Brown Act, Public Records
Act and the Political Reform Act in concert with other federal, state and local laws;
administer the City’s’ records retention and destruction policy; and coordinate the City
Council’s Board, Committee, and Commission recruitment and appointment process.
“I am honored and very appreciative for this opportunity to serve as the City Clerk for the
City of Big Bear Lake,” Cannon said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor
and City Council, City staff, and the members of the community.”
Rebecca Cannon joined the City of Big Bear Lake in October 2017, and has worked solely in
the City Clerk’s Office providing executive administrative support to the City Council, City
Manager and City Clerk. She most recently held the position of Deputy City Clerk and Public
Information Officer for the City of Big Bear Lake.
For more information please contact the City at (909) 866-5831 or bblcc@citybigbearlake.com
