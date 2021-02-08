Perri Melnick Resigns from BVCHD Board

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, Ca – Bear Valley Community Healthcare District announced today that BVCHD Board member Perri Melnick has officially resigned to fill the seat at the City of Big Bear Lake City Council.

Ms. Melnick served on the BVCHD Board of Directors for the past 22 months. She was appointed to her seat in 2019 and then was successfully re-elected in 2020 for another 4-year term. She has served in various positions on the Board, most recent being the Board Treasurer. Ms. Melnick came to the District with extensive knowledge in the healthcare industry and her contribution has been substantial while serving on the board. She has helped the District navigate one of the most difficult years in recent history with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been supportive of the staff while seeking ways to effectively serve the Big Bear Community. Ms. Melnick stated “It has been a true honor working and serving and getting to know all of you. I am proud of all we have accomplished and the work that the District has done (is doing) through some challenging times.”

John Friel, CEO of Bear Valley Community Healthcare District stated that he is saddened to lose Ms. Melnick as a Board member but is pleased that she will continue in her board service to the Big Bear Community. She will be an asset on any board she serves on. The City Counsel and Bear Valley Community Healthcare District have worked closely this past year in navigating the pandemic, and Ms. Melnick will no doubt continue to offer her professionalism and expertise in her work on the City Council.

Thank you Perri Melnick for your service to Bear Valley Community Healthcare District. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District will now begin the search for a new Board member to be appointed as soon as possible. For inquiries or to apply please visit www.bvchd.com

For questions, or for more information, please contact Shelly Egerer at 909-878-2314 or email at shelly.egerer@bvcd.com