Big Bear Lake Reacts to Inaccurate Information Regarding STR Ordinance in the Local Weekly Newspaper

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake’s City Clerk released a statement on December 21st in reaction to an article regarding the new vacation rental ordinance posted in this week’s local newspaper.

The City of Big Bear Lake feels strongly that all local news sources need to be accurate and factual. With that said, the City is disappointed with the glaring inaccuracies in the Big Bear Grizzly News article, posted on December 21, 2023, related to the City’s recently adopted vacation rental ordinance.

The article incorrectly states:

The City Council directed Sund to make changes to the ordinance. Snow argued that instead, Sund rewrote the entire ordinance, leaving out parts some residents, STR owners and small businesses requested — “reasonable” fees for late licensing, giving owners more notices before fines are issued and eliminating the in-person check-in.

Sund proposed the council increase fees and fines, including $1,500-$5,000 for operating a rental without a license and $500-$1,500 for most other violations, including maintenance problems like trash and pine needle debris, light pollution, excessive vehicles and over-occupancy.

These statements are false. The City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2023-518 at a meeting on December 19, 2023, which significantly reduced the fines, related to the vacation rental licensing process, included a 60 day warning process for license renewals, and added the option of virtual check in.

The City of Big Bear Lake finds it unfortunate that the public was provided with this misinformation. The city made numerous attempts to correct these errors, prior to publishing, but received no response. It is the City’s hope, that in collaboration with the Big Bear Grizzly News, they immediately retract and correct these incorrect statements.

Under the prior ordinance fines were $2,500, $5,000, and $7,500. More specifically, operating without a license or an expired license was previously $5,000, under the new fine structure, this violation is $1,500. With the newly adopted ordinance, the fine structure was reduced to $1,500, $2,500, and $5,000. The City also added a 60-day warning system with 5 separate notices (4 emails and a mailer to the license holder) to provide ample notice/warning for renewing their license, thus avoiding any related penalties. Additionally, the ordinance adds a second option to the check-in process. The prior ordinance only allowed for in person check in; with the new ordinance the City Council approved a virtual check in/registration option, in addition to the in person check in option.

Please reference the following link to view Ordinance No. 2023-518 adopted by the City Council at its December 19, 2023, meeting.

Ordinance No. 2023-518

You can also visit the city’s vacation rental website for additional information and resources:

Vacation Rental Program Webpage

For more information please contact the City at (909) 866-5832 or cityclerk@citybigbearlake.com.