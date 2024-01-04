Earth Day Valley Clean Up April 19th – Earth Day Expo April 26th

Big Bear Lake – Big Bear News – Earth Day is right around the corner and there are several ways to participate, the biggest of which is Restore the Bear, the annual community clean up event. The event encourages Big Bear Businesses, locals and tourists to team up and remove trash from local creeks and other designated areas around the Valley. Last year, volunteers picked up an impressive 3/4 ton of trash from Big Bear Valley’s waterways. This year the clean up will be held on April 19 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Meet at Dank Doughnuts in Moonridge and pick up trash bags gloves and a free small coffee. Participants must sign up ahead of time. Businesses, service groups and individuals can participate by emailing bigbearlakeca@gmail.com. The goal this year according to the Restore the Bear Facebook page is to collect a total of more than one ton of trash. On April 26, Bear Valley Electric Service and the City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water are holding their annual Earth Day Expo at Bear Valley Electric at 42020 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake. The event is open to the public and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. attendees receive free giveaways, lunch, snack and water and will be greeted by several community vendor booths.