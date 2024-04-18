BVES Free Community “Earth Day Expo 2024” on Friday, April 26th!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA -You are invited to help Protect the Earth! In partnership with the City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power and Big Bear Disposal, Bear Valley Electric Services invites the community to celebrate Earth Day at their free “Annual Earth Day Expo 2024” on Friday, April 26th from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the BVES headquarters.

Over 50 years ago, an ambitious grassroots movement began to protect our planet by promoting responsible environmental stewardship. Today, local students, educators, nonprofits, and business and civic leaders continue this celebrated tradition.

Attendees receive free giveaways hosted by BVES and other local vendors, lunch, snacks, and water provided by BVES.

Bear Valley Electric Services offices are located at 42020 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake, CA. We hope that you can help celebrate the importance of protecting our earth!